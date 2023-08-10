Happy birthday to Larry Moore on Aug. 10; Emmy Walters on Aug. 13; Emily Davis and Kay Early on Aug. 14; Tony Hernandez on Aug. 15; Ashley O’Dell on Aug. 16; Austin Shelton, Chayton Goins and Fran Mosley on Aug. 17; Barbara Hounshell and Paul Weaver on Aug. 18; and Jae’ Lynd Hounshell on Aug. 19. A special happy birthday to my daughter, Missy Smith, on Aug. 15.

The Rev. Joe Mack Taylor brought our message on Sunday morning at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church. His message was “Who Do You Represent?” taken from Luke 10:1-12. The choir’s anthem (along with the congregation) was “Just as I Am.”

The Mt. Pleasant United Women in Faith provided breakfast for the George Wythe High School Class of 1973 on Saturday morning, Aug. 5. Thanks to all those who helped with this event.

There will be a trustee meeting on Thursday, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m.

The book club will meet on Thursday, Aug. 24, at 4 p.m. The UWF will meet at 5:15 p.m.

The finance council will meet on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 7 p.m.

Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Steve Mohr.

Wythe County students start their new school year on Aug. 15. Best wishes to the staff and students.

Rachel and I enjoyed the last after-hours concert in Withers Park on Friday evening.

Quote: “Marriage is like a violin. After the beautiful music is over, the strings are still attached.”

Bible verse: “Be on guard. Stand firm in the faith. Be courageous. Be strong. And do everything with love.” I Corinthians 16:13-14.

Tidbit: 36 were at Sunday school on Aug. 21, 1910, and the offering was 5 cents. The worship service was held by the Rev. C.E. Steele.

I hope everyone is OK after the storm we had on Monday afternoon. It is a little scary to be under a tornado watch and or warning.