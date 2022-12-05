Athletes of the Week

Chance James
Chance is chosen for the first week of the season as he hit 21 of 48 field goals, including three treys, and nine of 12 free throws, scoring 54 points for the 3-0 Bears. He also had 24 assists, 20 steals, and 11 rebounds. He tied single game records for assists and steals in the win over Craig County.
McKenzie Tindall
McKenzie is chosen for the opening week as she scored 38 points in two games, hitting 15 of 23 shots from the floor, including three treys, and five of seven free throws. She also grabbed a total of 11 rebounds to go along with eight steals and seven assists.