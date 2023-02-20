Olivia Crigger of Rural Retreat nabbed a pair of silver medals and matching bronze ones at the region D indoor track championships held over the weekend at Roanoke College.

Crigger finished second in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 9.43 and in the triple jump with a 33-foot, 6.25 inch jump.

A junior, Crigger finished third in the high jump at 4 fee, 8 inches, and in the long jump at 16 fee, 2.5 inches.

Crigger’s teammate Makayla Anderson was third in the 55-meter hurdles at 10.31.

The Rural Retreat girls finished in fifth place as a team. The Indian boys were in ninth. The George Wythe girls were sixth and Fort Chiswell was in ninth. GW’s boys finished in eighth place.

The Maroon boys finished third in the 4x200 relay.