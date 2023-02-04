Death and estate planning. If it isn’t the least favorite thing to talk about on the farm, it has to be close. Still it is the one thing that every family farm has in common. This month, we will be looking at some of the issues with transition planning. This week’s column, written mostly by my colleague Rachel Henley in Powhatan County, invites you to a Farm Transition workshop coming to Wythe County on Feb. 21st.

With most farms in Virginia being family owned and operated, it is very important to take the time to discuss the future. Please mark your calendars to join us at one of four locations across the state for an interactive workshop the week of Feb. 20-23 to join Dick Wittman of Wittman Consulting.

Dick has worked for Farm Credit Administration, successfully managed and transitioned his family’s multi-generation farm/ranch, helped family farm businesses as a consultant for three decades, and authored a guidebook titled Building Effective Farm Management Systems.

This workshop will be of interest for folks who are facing many different scenarios when it comes to transition. Some farms hope to transition ownership and management to next generation successors. But what if the successors have limited or no capital and want to work on the farm, hoping to assume ownership later. How do you as owners get “out of the way” but “not go away”?

What if your successors don’t want to work on the farm, but they don’t want you to sell their heritage? Come prepared to look at transition strategies that can be adapted to a multitude of scenarios. A case study workshop will immerse participants in real-world transition scenarios that will provide take home experience and build confidence in how to move forward.

Taking the time to discuss your wishes and plans for the future of your land can be hard but is very important and we hope you will take the time to join us with your family/business partners. Registration is open for the following dates and locations, register at https://tinyurl.com/2023vafarmtransition. Cost for one attendee is $35 and additional family/business partners are $10/person. This full day workshop will start with registration at 8 a.m. and run until 3 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 20, Culpeper County, Brandy Station VFD, Brandy Station;

Tuesday, Feb. 21, Wythe County, APEX, Wytheville;

Wednesday, Feb. 22, Augusta County, Blue Ridge Community College, Weyers Cave; and

Thursday, Feb. 23, Dinwiddie County, Eastside Community Enhancement Center, Petersburg.

If you have any questions, please contact Crysti Hopkins at 540-967-3422 or hcrysti2@vt.edu or Rachel Henley at 804-598-5640 or rachelhenley@vt.edu.

Thanks Rachel for putting together what should be a great program.

Next week, we will explore some of the more worrisome issues of farm transition… People. Stay tuned.

Upcoming EventsFeb. 10—Last day to wean calves for March VQA Sale.

Feb. 17—Deadline to consign calves to March VQA Sale.

March 21—VQA Sale.

March 27—VQA Steer Take Up.

March 29—VQA Heifer Take Up.

July 11—VQA Sale.

Aug. 22—VQA Sale.

Sept. 26—VQA Sale.

Oct. 31—VQA Sale.

Dec. 6—VQA Sale.

If you are a person with a disability and desire any assistive devices, services or other accommodations to participate in these activities, call Andy Overbay or Pam Testerman at 276-783-5175/TDD 800-828-1120 from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to discuss accommodations five days prior to the event.