Federal Rail Administration (FRA) approval of Virginia’s statewide rail plan (which includes Bristol) comes as the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority announces record ridership numbers in a recent report examining data for routes in Roanoke, Richmond, Newport News, and Norfolk. Compared to January 2020, ridership along these routes increased nearly 28% in January.

Virginia’s General Assembly has supported the expansion of passenger rail service, most recently funding a new corridor between Roanoke and the New River Valley. Other routes are expanding south to the North Carolina border and west, connecting Richmond to Charlottesville and Clifton Forge near the West Virginia line in the Alleghany Highlands.

These recent expansions share at least one commonality — an emergence of passenger rail service in rural communities.

As you may recall, in 2021 I secured a provision in the state budget requiring the Secretary of Transportation to study options for extending passenger rail service from the New River Valley to Bristol. That study considered potential routes, cost estimates, and ridership projections, all of which have served as the basis for ongoing conversations at the local, state, and federal levels.

Throughout these year-long discussions, it became clear that the most successful approach to “putting Southwest Virginia on the rail map” would be pursuing a route to and through Bristol, working jointly with our state colleagues in Tennessee as well as congressional delegations from both states. To date, this collaborative effort has been very productive.

Just this week, the Federal Rail Administration (FRA) has approved Virginia’s latest Statewide Rail Plan which includes an effort to secure federal funding to expand passenger service to and through Bristol.

Before the General Assembly adjourned last month, I met with the director of the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT), the lead agency coordinating the Commonwealth’s rail plan, to discuss the state’s federal application to identify Washington, D.C., through Bristol as a corridor of interest and candidate for federal funding.

The Washington, D.C., through Bristol Corridor will encompass existing state-sponsored passenger rail service between Washington, D.C., and Roanoke, planned expansion to the New River Valley region slated to begin operations in 2026, and future expansion through Bristol. DRPT is continuing to work with the Tennessee Department of Transportation on a potential terminus beyond Bristol for this corridor.

We stand ready at the state level to bring passenger rail service to and through Bristol.

As always, please do not hesitate to contact my office if I may be of assistance. We can be reached at 276-220-1209 or district40@senate.virginia.gov.