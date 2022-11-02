Falcons fall to Hidden Valley

The season came to an end for the Falcons with a Region 3D quarterfinal loss at Hidden Valley.
Abingdon (11-16) was led by Mya Hopson (six digs), Riley Cvetkovski (nine digs), Ella Kiser (six kills, five digs) and Katy Creasy (six assists).
Hidden Valley, which improved to 26-0, was led by Caleigh Ponn with 18 kills, 11 digs and five aces. Calli Anderson added 21 assists.
