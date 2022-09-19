Bland County football cancelation impacts boosters, cheerleaders

The premature end to Bland County High School’s football program has also led to a loss for the boosters’ concessions fundraiser and a pause for the cheerleading program.

“Our boosters are for the high school football program only,” said Sarah Pruett. “Canceling the season will certainly have a negative impact on the funds for the boosters. Food items that were already purchased for concession will be sold to little league for their next few home games and after prom for their upcoming concessions. Small snack foods that were purchased for boys to eat as snacks for away games and pre-games will be handed out for trunk or treat as a community service giving back to the community that has given so much to us. That way there’s nothing going to waste.”

“We did, however, invest in new Bears merchandise that we had planned to sell at the home games,” Pruett added. “We will set up and sell those at the little league games on Sept. 24 and 25.”

“We always provide the boys with an end-of-season gift, the seniors and their parents a small gift to be presented on senior night, and provide scholarships for eligible seniors upon graduation.

My worry is that if we can’t finish out a season, business in the community will fail to sponsor us in the future reducing funding even more! The banners that were sponsored this year will remain up through little league football and will also be placed back up for soccer season and through graduation.”

“Of course we are broken hearted that our season has ended prematurely. We are hopeful to rebuild and come back next year a stronger family.”

Due to the football season being canceled, cheerleading season will be on pause until basketball season.

“The girls were very sad and upset when they first received the news about football cheer being cancelled,” said cheerleading coach Brooke Hall. “My girls loved going and cheering on our boys, and they took it just as hard as the football players when they received the news about the football season coming to an end. The loss of the football program did impact my cheerleading squad. I have had a couple of cheerleaders come forward and say that they were not sure if they wanted to continue cheering when basketball season starts. The loss of the football program has definitely impacted more than just the football team.”