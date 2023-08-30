A new partnership has emerged to support business and entrepreneurship in Southwest Virginia. Project YES Business and Innovation Center is a unique enterprise that brings together a cross-sector group of partners, including Emory & Henry College and their School of Business, Virginia Highlands Small Business Development Center, YWCA Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, and Project Glade of Glade Spring.

The mission of Project YES is threefold: First, to provide supports and educational opportunities to small business and entrepreneurs. Second, to offer employers and existing or potential employees workforce development and soft skills training, as well as job supports. And third, to provide Emory & Henry School of Business students with not only experiential learning opportunities while assisting local businesses but supports for their own entrepreneurial dreams.

Project YES partners are approaching the initiative with an intentional focus on underserved communities in Southwest Virginia, including women, minority and rural populations. Their goal is to foster a robust, inclusive and educated local business community that balances and strengthens the collective ecosystem and encourages racial and gender diversity.

Along with partner offerings, Project YES anticipates a calendar of classes, trainings and workshops facilitated by outside organizations and speakers, as well as support meetings to encourage collaboration among business owners and/or employee groups. Project YES will also facilitate referrals for professional needs such as financing, attorney services and website development.

Project YES Business and Innovation Center opens this fall with a launch event in mid-September. The program will be housed in Town Square Center for Advancement (TSCA) in the Glade Spring Town Square.

Project YES seeks to strengthen and advance the ecosystem of the local business community through collaboration with, support to, and education for entrepreneurs and small businesses, with an intentional focus on underserved women, minority and rural populations. For more information or to explore opportunities, contact them at townsquarecenter@gmail.com.