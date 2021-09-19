Beautiful and peaceful setting for this 3 bedroom / 2 bath MODULAR home on a permanent foundation located in Beverly Hills Subdivision. This property consists of two lots equalling 2.37 acres. Enjoy the closeness to town but the beauty of solitude in the country with a fabulous view of East River Mnt. And what does every man need or want, a spacious 30 x 40, 3 car garage with a new roof(Spring 2021). Water has been run to the garage, just needs to be hooked up.
3 Bedroom Home in North Tazewell - $142,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A former cop and solider who ambushed and shot three deputies last summer will spend more than two decades in prison for his crimes.
The defense called it a crime of passion.
- Updated
WILLIS — The dream of two local farmers could change the lives of numerous others in the county in the coming years through the opening of a n…
- Updated
Marion Fire-EMS is still determining the cause of a fire that broke out at a Marion pet store late Wednesday morning.
- Updated
Most of the community members in attendance at Monday’s Floyd County Public School Board meeting stormed out in protest and solidarity after o…
Friends and family of the Fort Chiswell Animal Park are mourning the death of one of the zoo’s most popular animals. Cheeto the Giraffe died W…
Zane Carter Holliday of Floyd was scheduled to enter a plea Sept. 7 on possession of child pornography charges in Floyd County Circuit Court.
- Updated
GLADE SPRING, Va. — A Washington County woman has launched an interior design business after posting her home makeover photos on social media.
The recent Hurricane Ida that hit the Gulf Coast and came up through several eastern states causing extensive flooding along the way reminded …
The channel from Roanoke brings early morning news into my living room. I almost never ever turn it on, but DVR must’ve been recording somethi…