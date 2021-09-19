3 Bedroom Home in North Tazewell - $142,500

Beautiful and peaceful setting for this 3 bedroom / 2 bath MODULAR home on a permanent foundation located in Beverly Hills Subdivision. This property consists of two lots equalling 2.37 acres. Enjoy the closeness to town but the beauty of solitude in the country with a fabulous view of East River Mnt. And what does every man need or want, a spacious 30 x 40, 3 car garage with a new roof(Spring 2021). Water has been run to the garage, just needs to be hooked up.