Marion shuts out Richlands

Ezrah Pennington had 12 digs, Kursten Thomas tallied 23 service points and Haley Freeman dished out 20 assists in the Scarlet Hurricane’s 25-11, 25-18, 25-11 Southwest District win over the Blue Tornado.

Ella Moss (eight service points, eight kills, three digs, two blocks), Brooke Langston (eight kills, eight service points), Aubree Whitt (six kills, five assists) and Sophie Keheley (five kills, two block) also contributed for Marion (20-5).

Richlands was paced by Raegan Ryder (14 digs), Abby Hughes (six digs), Annsley Trivette (four kills, three blocks) and Jillian Shreve (five digs).

Canes blank Bearcats

Sophia Keheley set the tone with 15 kills as Marion wrapped up the Southwest District regular-season volleyball title with a 25-15, 25-13, 25-16 victory over Virginia High.

Ella Moss (11 kills), Brooke Langston (14 service points, five kills, three aces), Aubree Whitt (16 assists, 15 service points) and Ezrah Pennington (nine digs) were the other stars for the Scarlet Hurricanes.

Ellie Cobb (12 digs, seven kills), Amelia McKenzie (seven kills), Aidan James (31 digs) and Charli Carpenter (16 assists) were the stat leaders for VHS.

Northwood shuts our Rural Retreat

Sydney Carter had 12 digs, six blocks and six kills and Karlee Frye added nine kills, eight aces and four digs in the Panthers’ 25-23, 25-2, 26-24 Hogoheegee District match against the Indians.

Olivia Briggs (17 digs), Michaela Snodgrass (six kills) and Maddie Lowe (eight digs, 19 service points) also contributed for Northwood.

Panthers whip Cavs

Michela Snodgrass slammed down 11 kills as Northwood had no trouble in prevailing 25-3, 25-18, 25-15 over Hogoheegee District rival Holston.

Olivia Briggs (16 digs), Maddie Lowe (18 service points, five kills) and Sydney Carter (12 digs, five kills) also played well for the Panthers.

Twelfth-graders Ashton Keith (six digs, three kills) and Molly Turner (three kills, two digs) were the leaders for Holston on Senior Night. Emily Campbell added two aces for the Cavaliers.