Wolf Creek Indian Village & Museum will host two Easter egg hunts on Saturday, April 18, during the sixth annual Easter Egg Hunts in the Village.

More than 8,000 eggs will be hidden throughout the village for eager egg hunters to find during the two hunts to be held that day. There will be a children’s egg hunt in the morning and an adult egg hunt in the afternoon. Both will have prizes. The Easter Bunny will visit with participants during both events.

“Last year, we added the adult egg hunt in the afternoon for older kids and adults,” Indian Village General Manager Jaime Williams said. “We were surprised at the turnout with over a hundred adults and older kids participating. It was fun to watch adults enjoying an activity that they probably hadn’t done since they were a child. Many of those participants said they enjoyed it and encouraged us to have it again this year.”

The children’s Easter egg hunt is open to children ages 12 and under. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Admission for this event is $5 per child. Adults are free when accompanied by a child. The event registration will start at 10 a.m. with the hunt to begin at around 10:30 a.m. Prizes will be awarded at the museum courtyard after all eggs have been found.

The adult hunt is open to participants ages 13 and up. All adults no matter their ages are invited to participate. Admission is $5 per participant. The event registration will start at 2 p.m. with the hunt to begin at around 2:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded at the museum courtyard after all eggs have been found.

Wolf Creek Indian Village & Museum is open year-round on Mondays-Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guided tours to the village are available daily from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Gift shop and conventional museum hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Extended summer hours will begin May 29 and continue until Sept. 2.