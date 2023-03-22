Unemployment rates are ticking upward in much of Southwest Virginia.

On Friday, the Virginia Employment Commission released the January workforce numbers for localities.

In January, Bland County recorded a jobless rate of 3.30%. That’s up from December’s 2.50%. A year ago, the rate was 3%.

Smyth County’s January unemployment rate was 3.9% up from 3.10% in December and 3.4% a year ago. Of the county’s workforce, 521 were without jobs.

In Tazewell County, the jobless percentage had grown to 4.80% up from 4.10% in December and 4.30% in January 2022. The 4.80% equated to 738 people without work.

In Wythe County, 489 individuals were reported to be without work, or 3.4% of the workforce, which was up from 2.70% in December. Last January, the rate sat at 3%.

In Washington County, 928 people were jobless, which is a rate of 3.40%, also up from 2.70% in December. January 2022 recorded an unemployment percentage of 2.90%.