Erick Baker & North State Grass coming soon to Song of the Mountains SPorter Oct 7, 2026 Oct 7, 2026 0 SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter The Lincoln Theatre will host Song of the Mountains featuring Erick Baker & North State Grass on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m.kAm$@?8 @7 E96 |@F?E2:?D H:== 4@?E:?F6 @? }@G] f H:E9 9625=:?6C tC:4< q2<6C[ 2 D6=7\E2F89E >FD:4:2? 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Saltville Town Council appoints Carneal to fill open seat The Saltville Town Council was divided over who they should appoint to fill the seat left open by Councilman R.B. Henderson’s August death. Smyth supervisors, school board learn about facilities study, 1% sales tax referendum School Board member Ben Adams was the first person to call out the discrepancy. 1 killed, 4 injured in crash involving Abingdon school bus after football game One person was killed and four people aboard an Abingdon High School bus were treated for minor injuries following a head-on collision Friday … Glade Spring woman arrested on Smyth felony warrant Last week, the Glade Spring Police Department arrested Betty E. Campbell after executing a search warrant. In addition to new charges, she was…