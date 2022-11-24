Marion awarded federal funds to help buy fire truck, trash truck

Last week, nearly $1.4 million of federal funds were announced for Southwest Virginia communities. All but $52,500 will go to Smyth County agencies with the largest proportion on its way to the Town of Marion.

Marion is getting help to buy two significant pieces of equipment for key operations: a $1,018,000 loan to buy a new fire truck and a combination $254,000 loan-grant to buy a sanitation truck.

In September, Marion’s town council voted to replace Marion Fire-EMS’s Engine 1, a 1996 truck that was bought used. The truck was becoming unreliable.

According to a report presented to the council, the engine had then answered 54 calls this year. However, it “was out of service for repairs from April 19 until July 22 and missed about 171 calls. Through July, Engine 1 was in service 114 days (54.5%) and out of service 95 days (45.5%).”

The fire truck’s age made it difficult to find parts. Often they would have to be made.

By the nature of their work, Chief Richard Keesling has said, fire engines undergo “rougher service than the average vehicle.”

From October 2021 to November 2022, the new engine’s price tag grew almost 25%.

Friday, Town Manager Bill Rush said the town is expected to get the new pumper truck, which will have a 750-gallon water tank, in April 2025.

He was pleased with the loan rate of 3.25% over 15 years. He called the rate phenomenal compared to market rates of 7% to 8%.

He noted that both the fire truck and trash truck are essential to town operations and community wellbeing. “Like police cars,” he said, “we have to have them.”

The town was planning to pay for the solid waste truck out of a special sinking fund set up for this purpose. The $139,700 grant portion of its cost, Rush said, will help the town move ahead with saving for the next one.

The Blue Ridge Discovery Center also benefited from the federal awards, receiving $50,000 to buy bunk beds, an exit slide, and cabinets as its continues to renovate the historic Konnarock Training School into its home.

U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine previously secured $50,000 in federal funding in the fiscal year 2022 for the school’s restoration efforts.

In Friday’s announcement, the senators said, “We are glad to see these investments in communities across Southwest Virginia. These federal dollars will help bolster health and safety infrastructure, making for a better and safer Virginia.”

The money was awarded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Community Facilities Direct Loan & Grant Program.

The remaining $52,500 of the money went to the Town of Coeburn to buy two police vehicles.