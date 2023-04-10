It’s the season of college admissions. I know several families debating (or let’s be honest, fighting and crying about) college choices and potential majors. In this precarious economic environment, I hear a lot of concern about the wisdom of spending tens of thousands of dollars on an English or biology major. If there isn’t a golden ticket to a job, as one gets with a health care or engineering degree, most parents and students cannot justify spending lots of money on a liberal arts education.

This spring, potential college students must decide if, in this STEM-focused world currently debating the pros and cons of AI, a liberal arts education has value. If it can serve as a path to a living wage. All complicated by the fact that many 17- and 18-year-olds I know have no clue what they want to study or do for a living.

I’m not going to come down one way or the other, because different families have different needs. And I recognize my privilege. I was a liberal arts major (English), but I also earned a teaching degree and later a master of science in Physical Therapy, so I always had a “career-based diploma” to lend practical purpose to my classes on Shakespeare and American history.

What interests me for this column is the etymology and definition of “liberal arts,” a term we’ve been using since the 14th century. According to Merriam-Webster, the “liberal” in liberal arts does not refer to a left leaning or progressive political position. It comes from the Latin word liber meaning free or unrestricted. We adopted liberal arts from the Latin liberales artes, which described the education given to free men and the wealthier classes. It included coursework in grammar, logic, and math to “train the mind.” Conversely, poor people or those in the lower classes trained in servile arts, which involved mechanical or occupational skills.

Knowing this makes me contemplate how tightly freedom is tied to “training the minds” of the citizens of our county and country. As we see the divide between poor and wealthy widening in the United States, will we see a similar gap in education? Will the rising cost of higher education force more people who do not have wealth into “servile” occupations? Note, we need people with industrial, service-based and hands-on skills. Have you tried to find a plumber or electrician lately? However, people should not be forced into a career path based on wealth or geography. Anyone can benefit from training of the mind, should they desire it.

Can our liberal (meaning free and unrestricted) democracy survive if only the wealthy have access to studying liberal arts like philosophy and history? I think not. How about you?

Julia Tomiak lives in Wythe County and posts regularly about words and their etymology at her blog, Diary of a Word Nerd. Find her at www.juliatomiak.com.