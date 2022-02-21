 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $179,900

  • Updated
Immaculate 3 bedroom cottage is now available. If you are looking for one ready to move in to..this is it! Updates throughout including roof, windows, kitchen, floors and much more. Sitting on a large lot and close to shopping and schools. This home would make anyone proud to own with a covered front porch and back patio. Property has 2 paved driveways as well. Call today before this one gets away.

