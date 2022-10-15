Marion officers, local wildlife rehabilitator rescue disoriented barred owl

A disoriented barred owl is recovering under the care of a local wildlife rehabilitator after it was found stunned in the road on Callan Drive in Marion Thursday night.

Marion Police Chief John Clair said he was returning from his son’s football game when he noticed vehicles in front of him were swerving around something in the road.

“From a distance, it looked like a skunk, which made sense, but as I got closer I saw an owl, just dazed,” he said.

Not wanting the critter to get hit, he said he jumped out and tried to shew it away, but the owl didn’t take notice.

Another passerby had a long-handled ice scraper in their vehicle. Clair said they were able to slide the scraper under the owl’s feet and move him to the sidewalk.

“By this time we’re drawing a crowd of a dozen vehicles,” Clair said.

Other Marion officers suggested he call Darin Handy, a local wildlife rehabilitator to help.

Handy examined the bird, finding no fractures or other apparent injuries, leading him to believe the owl had suffered some head trauma.

“Since it was found in the road, I’m going to guess probably an automotive collision type of thing,” Handy said.

By Friday morning, Handy said, the owl had already shown improvement. Where on Thursday night, the bird was in a stunned state not appearing to take not of its surroundings, he said the owl is now more active and alert, tracking Handy across the room, standing on its own instead of leaning and “threatening” him through vocalization.

“These are good natural signs that he’s showing,” Handy said. “At the moment, he’s OK. I’ll be watching him for a few days with supportive care and medical care and monitoring him.”

If the barred owl continues to improve, Handy said he will move it to a larger flight pen on Monday and if it can fly, perch and eat on its own it will be returned to the Callan Drive and Prater Lane area where it was found.

“Right now, everything looks hopeful,” Handy said. “I believe he’s a candidate to be considered for release unless something else comes up.”