Bland County senior Chloe Dillow recorded the 1,000th assist of her career and Bland County swept visiting George Wythe in three sets 27-25, 25-13, 25-20 last Tuesday night at Bland County Elementary School. She joins former teammate McKenzie Tindall [1,117 digs] as the only players in Bears’ history to reach 1,000+ in a key volleyball category.

With the win, Bland County improved to 2-2 in the MED and 4-2 overall. George Wythe slipped to 1-2 MED and 7-9 with the loss.

Following a very competitive opening set that Bland County skimmed by 27-25, the Bears dominated the second set before closing the door on the Maroons in a hard-fought third chapter to take the match.

“We came out really strong on serve receive and our defense was very scrappy,” Hunter Romano stated. “We put together 45 digs as a team with Ashlyn Clemons leading the way with 14. We were able to do a great job by capitalizing on some free balls and taking advantage of some hitting errors by George Wythe to get the early lead.”

Kendall Worley finished with 11 kills for the winners with Tinley Worley adding five and Addison Myers with four. Dillow finished with 19 assists and flirted with a double-double by getting nine digs. Tinley Worley had 10 digs and Kendall Worley seven.

‘The highlight of the night was Dillow reaching the 1,000 assists milestone for her career,” Romano added. “Also for us to come off two losses and come out against a team we typically struggle with and make a statement was a great morale booster for us.”

In the preliminary contests, both the junior varsity and middle schools groups were swept in straight sets by the Maroons.