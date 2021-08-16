 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Rural Retreat - $334,900

3 Bedroom Home in Rural Retreat - $334,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Rural Retreat - $334,900

Wow what a homestead! Here's your chance to own a working horse farm in Rural Retreat on over 32 acres! Mature fruit trees line a paved driveway to your 1735 square foot western themed home that has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Enjoy cookouts on your back deck while the kids play in the in-ground kidney shaped pool! The master has its own bath that has maple slats for the walls. Off the kitchen is an eat in breakfast area. It also has separate den and living rooms that could be combined for open concept living. The 3rd bedroom is currently used as storage. Drive in out of the rain in your two car carport. The property is fenced and cross fenced with a large 30 x 70 4-stall barn that has a wood stove, shop area, tack room and 220 power. One of the stalls is a double stall. About a third of this property is wooded and allows for excellent hunting. The basement is currently used for storage and laundry. Pool needs a litttle work but is definitely usable. See pics! Call to see today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics