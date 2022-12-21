Internet access and the library

We hear frequently about the importance of internet access in the United States and, more specifically, in Southwest Virginia. For example, the 2020 U.S. census indicated that as many as 27% of homes (or nearly 7,500 people) in Smyth County did not have broadband internet access.

The telecommunications revolution of the last 30 years has profoundly changed the way we communicate, the way we work, and the way we learn — just to name a few of the most important differences. Internet access enables everyone to take advantage of faster communication, new sources of information, and more work and education opportunities.

So, what is the library’s role in providing internet access?

As community service institutions, public libraries across the country — including Smyth County Public Library — have long provided public internet access, typically by providing public computers connected to the internet for use by any library patron. In recent years, that service expanded to include projecting the library’s WiFi signal beyond the walls of our facilities 24/7.

Last year, SCPL started loaning WiFi hotspots and tablets with embedded hotspots to Smyth County residents without home broadband service. And, as of Dec. 15, SCPL is providing free 24/7 WiFi internet access in Atkins and Rich Valley.

Through partnerships with Cedar Bluff Baptist Church in Atkins and Rich Valley Presbyterian Church in Rich Valley, community members will be able to access the internet from the church parking lots. Looking to the future, we aspire to help Smyth County residents learn how to use this new resource by providing individualized training sessions. Stop by your local library location to find out how we can help you get connected.