How do we treat others? Is it with fairness or do we try to look out for ourselves? Being fair means to treat people equally and owning up to our mistakes rather than blaming someone else.
Students at Bland County Elementary School were given Character Counts awards for demonstrating fairness at school.
Awardees in PreK through third grade were Rase Sutphin, Lainey Stowers, Kinsley Pauley, Aliyah Gerona, Emmaire Miller, Xyleenah Milam, Coleman Scott, Elizabeth McNutt, Aydria Sexton, Gunner Stephenson, Annabelle Vogel, Josie Wright, and Alex Cornett.
Awardees in fourth through sixth grade were Naomi Keith, Desiree England, Nick Nelson, Bella Osborne, Kenzie Parker, Amy Dalton, McKenzie Woodyard, and Nicholas Bandy.
Each student received a certificate and a Character Counts incentive prize.