George Wythe High School’s Chapter of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) recently hosted the New River Region FBLA Spring Leadership Conference. The conference theme was “One Association for Service, Education, and Progress.” Sarah Jacobs, a Graham HS Senior, presided over the conference. George Wythe High School Junior Lyndsay Clark served this year as the New River Region FBLA vice president, and George Wythe High School Sophomore, Heidi Pulliam, serve as the New River Region FBLA Reporter.

During the conference, awards for more than 60 competitive events are presented, and officers for the next school year are elected. George Wythe’s winners were as follows:

Third Place Winners

Broadcast Journalism—Sierra Story; Client Service—Kyleigh Raibley; Introduction to Business Procedures—Cannon Woods; Introduction to Parliamentary Procedure—Heidi Pulliam; Securities & Investments—Lyndsay Clark; Website Design—Lyndsay Clark, Macy Robinson, Ashlynn Bennett; Largest Local Chapter Membership—George Wythe High School.

Second Place Winners:

Accounting II—Jaden Galloway; Introduction to Information Technology—Ethan Grimes; Network Design—Dylan Mann; Parliamentary Procedure—McKenzie Tate, Maggie Minton, Camille Wolfe, Landon Bennett; Sales Presentation—Ava Ferguson; Word Processing—Maggie Simons.

First Place Winners:

Computer Game & Simulation Programming—Jaden Galloway; Database Design & Applications—Regan Montgomery; Electronic Career Portfolio—Heidi Pulliam; Impromptu Speaking—Tasi Kapranos; Introduction to Business Presentation—Alyssa Spangler & Emerson Hardin; Introduction to FBLA—Willow Delp; Introduction to Information Technology—Riley Hall; Introduction to Parliamentary Procedure—Hannah Repass; Spreadsheet Applications—Merrick Hounshell; Crumley/Peele Scholarships—Lyndsay Clark.

First and second place winners in most events are eligible to advance to state competition in Reston, Virginia, in April. At the close of the conference, GWHS Sophomore, Heidi Pulliam, was appointed as the 2023-2024 New River Region Secretary, and GWHS Sophomore, Hannah Repass, was appointed as the 2023-2024 New River Region Parliamentarian.

The 2023 Virginia FBLA State Conference will be held in Reston from March 30 to April 1.