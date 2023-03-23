Southwest Virginia Community College has made a coaching change with Thad Lambert taking over as the leader of the program on an interim basis.

Previous head coach Stephen Wagner posted a statement on his social media channels Tuesday that he and his staff of two assistants had been dismissed at 11 a.m. that day.

SWCC athletic director Jason Vencill did not directly reply to an e-mail from the Bristol Herald Courier, but the school did release a statement on Wednesday.

“At Southwest Virginia Community College, we are focused on the success of our students. Every decision we make is rooted in our mission to provide quality educational and cultural enrichment opportunities for them and our community,” the statement said. “We strive for excellence in everything we do, and we are committed to supporting our students in achieving their goals. We do not comment on personnel matters, however, we want to express the fact that every decision is made in the best interest of our students.”

Wagner was in his first season leading the program and the Flying Eagles have compiled an 8-19 record. The Flying Eagles dropped a 16-6 decision to Catawba Valley Community College on Sunday.

The program was reinstated in 2019 with Tazewell High School graduate and former Richlands head coach Brad Strong directing the program in its infancy.

The team is playing its home games at Tazewell’s Lou Peery field due to field maintenance issues at its on-campus facility. The Flying Eagles are next scheduled to play on April 1 with a doubleheader against Guilford Tech in Tazewell.

Lambert is also the women’s basketball coach at SWCC.