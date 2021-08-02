 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $225,000

Location, location, location! This beautiful brick ranch is located within walking distance of downtown Marion, close to restaurants and shops. As you walk through the front door you will love the open floor plan that boast the living room, dining room and updated kitchen with beautiful hardwood floors. 2 bedrooms and a bath, along with a laundry room complete the first floor. Downstairs you will find a large den complete with a mini kitchen, an updated bathroom, 3rd bedroom and access to the covered patio, great for hosting company or just relaxing in the evenings. There is a good size backyard complete with an 18x10 Amish built out building. This house is move in ready!

