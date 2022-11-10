World Diabetes Day marked in Saltville

Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems have partnered up with the Saltville-Rich Valley Lions Club and Lifetime Wellness Center of Saltville to raise awareness about diabetes during the month of November.

Monday, Nov. 14, is World Diabetes Day. Employees from SVCHS and members of the Saltville-Rich Valley Lions Club will be set up at the Lifetime Wellness Center of Saltville in Saltville from 1 to 3 p.m. performing blood sugar checks, blood pressure checks, diabetes education with SVCHS’ Diabetes Educator, Caitlin Davis, MS, RD, and information regarding Open Enrollment/Medicaid Expansion. The event is free and no appointment is necessary.

Gently used eyeglasses may be dropped off during this event, as well. The eyeglasses will be given to the Saltville-Rich Valley Lions Club to be donated to needy people.