1st Sgt. Pat Spradlin immediately set me straight on the most common misconception about his Military Science courses at the Wythe County Technology Center. He is not a recruiter and does not try to convince his students to join the military. Rather, it is more about teaching leadership and helping students step out of their comfort zone.

“It’s about loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity and personal courage,” the 60-year-old Covington native attested firmly. “We also do a lot of drill and ceremony, first-aid, map reading and things of that nature.”

However, if a student who has successfully completed three years of Military Science courses desires to join the military, Spradlin says they can earn a credential in which they can enter at a higher rank. He has held the position as Military Science instructor since 2006 after teaching in Georgia. He has accrued numerous success stories with his past students, including Jon Archer and Derek “Duck” Russell, both of whom have experienced successful stints in the Army Reserves. More recently, upcoming senior Cody Bradley is currently in basic training.

To watch the Military Science Color Guard during a local patriotic service or football game is always a stirring experience that makes me proud to be an American.

Spradlin informed me that he averages 24-28 Color Guard students each year across all three county high schools, each possessing their own Color Guard. They perform at every home game as well as Veterans Day and Memorial Day services for the Town of Wytheville and Veterans Day ceremonies for the Town of Rural Retreat.

Last year, Spradlin taught just under 90 students at the Wythe County Technology Center. This coming school year, he will instruct 40 students from George Wythe, 18 from Fort Chiswell and 16 from Rural Retreat in the first semester alone. That hectic schedule is just fine with Spradlin, who says he loves working with the young people of Wythe County and has no plans of retiring in the near future.

“Not everyone can be a basketball or football star,” he noted. “But they can come to me and be a star on my Color Guard or physical fitness team.”

Students after high school can advance to the ROTC or be considered for the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York, the Air Force Academy in El Paso County, Colorado, or the Virginia Tech Corps Cadets. It’s also interesting that higher level students train underclassmen who are interested in joining the Color Guard after a year of drilling.

“They recommend lower-level students to me for evaluation and if they pass,” Spradlin explained, “we move them right up to the next available leadership position. The kids actually run the program. They also do reinforcement training with first-aid and map-reading before underclassmen are evaluated for a test grade.”

Before joining the Military Science Program, Spradlin suggests to potential recruits that they take the ASVAB (Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery) test, which he says does not commit students to the military, but is a wonderful tool for determining students’ weaknesses and strengths. Although not required for Spradlin’s class, the ASVAB is offered to sophomores, juniors and seniors. Plus, those who score 32 or higher on the ASVAB receive a credit for taking the test.

“Students might want to be a brain surgeon, but the ASVAB might reveal there are other careers they have not considered like an electrical engineer,” he explained. “It’s a harder test than the SAT.”

Spradlin says that the two best decisions he ever made in his life were joining the military and accepting the offer to teach Military Science to the high school students of Wythe County.

“The community, teachers, administrators and school board all support the program,” he stated. “I have thoroughly enjoyed my seventeen years in Wythe County and plan on enjoying several more years here.”

As a veteran, Spradlin believes it is his duty to help the younger generation make smart decisions as adults. When he spoke at a Wytheville Veterans Day ceremony, Spradlin recalled throwing everyone for a loop when he called all of his fellow veterans “back to active duty,” by imploring them to mentor the younger generation.

“Veterans have been there and done that,” he explained. “They can speak harshly while holding someone up at that same time.”

A Georgia mentor left Spradlin with a piece of advice he’ll never forget.

“Pat,” he advised. “You can’t save them all.”

“But I am willing to try,” Spradlin said in closing. “I will help as many as I can.”