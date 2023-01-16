 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
George Wythe Maroons Wrestle at Ed Cressel Tournament

The Ed Cressel Tournament was held at Virginia High School in Bristol, Virginia on January 13 & 14. Thirty teams from Tennessee and Virginia competed in the tournament. George Wythe had four wrestlers place, Zane Perkins and Logan Ward each placed 3rd, Sam Mellow 5th place and Tyler Horton won 8th place. The Maroon’s finished as a team in 14th place out of 30 teams. George Wythe will travel to Rural Retreat Saturday, January 21 for the annual Rural Retreat Tournament.

