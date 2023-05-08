Chance James
Chance is chosen after getting four hits in 12 at-bats and driving in three runs as Bland County won two of four games. He picked up wins over Giles and Fort Chiswell to run his record on the mound to 3-2. In nine innings, he allowed three runs on seven hits and struck out 16 batters and walking eight. He was also credited with five stolen bases for the week.
Alex Chewning
Alex is chosen after picking up five hits in 13 at-bats, including his second home run of the season. He drove in five runs in the win over Giles and finished the week with six runs batted in.