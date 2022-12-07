 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Falcons crush Bulldogs

Evan Ramsey stuffed the stat sheet with 23 points, 10 rebounds, seven blocks and four assists as the Abingdon Falcons improved to 2-0 by trouncing Tazewell 95-30.

A week after opening the season with a 78-66 win at Tazewell, AHS had no trouble blasting the Bulldogs at home. Abingdon held a sublime 51-10 rebounding edge and ope ned the second half on a 29-4 run.

Dayton Osborne (19 points), Reece Ketron (17 points, eight rebounds), Luke Honaker (12 points) and Beckett Dotson (eight rebounds) also played well for first-year head coach Chris Hutton’s club.

Brody Patterson led Tazewell (0-3) with 13 points.

Mountain Mission bests Blues

Richlands lost to Mountain Mission for the second time this season, dropping a 62-48 game.

Colton Mullins (15 points) and Lane Reynolds (12 points) were the top scorers for the Blue Tornado.

Tazewell takes down Beaver

Grace Hancock scored 18 points as Tazewell trounced the team from West Virginia, 62-37.

Maddie Day (14 points, eight rebounds, four steals) and Hailey Davis (12 points, seven rebounds) also had strong showings.

Graham 50, Galax 42

Graham picked up a road victory over the Maroon Tide.

