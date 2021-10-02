Are you looking for a large home, National Forest and trails, open and wooded land and thousands of acres of wilderness? This is it! Home has over 2100 sq ft of open living space with 4 bedrooms with walk in closets, 2 baths, Living room,Kitchen, Dining room, Den and laundry. All one level living with nice front and back deck to enjoy. Home is unique in it has a walk in pantry, laundry and bath with barn style slide doors and large stationery windows in the main part to give you a clear view of outside. This is a private place where you feel like you're on vacation all the time. What's better is you join the Jefferson National Forest where you have thousands of acres to hunt, ride horses in and hike. Outside you will find fencing and cross fencing, fenced garden area, multiple outbuildings and a year round stream. There is also another home site on the property if you have friends or family that wish to live near. Call today for a viewing or more information.
4 Bedroom Home in Bland - $259,500
