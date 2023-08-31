Happy Birthday wishes to: Amber Linkous on September 2, Russell Carter on September 2, Murphy Grubb on September 2, Shirley Williams on September 3, Yvonne Vanover on September 4, Lisa Linkous on September 5, Emma Beaver on September 5, Jason Lyall on September 5, Bob Lewis on September 7, Grant Rosenbaum on September 7, Mary Ann Williams on September 7, Belle Shinault on September 8.

Happy Anniversary wishes to: Patty and Merle Hall on September 2, John and Debby Moody on September 5.

Deepest sympathy is sent to the family of Tina Sult.

An all-day Old Fashion Day will be at Huddle Community Center on Huddle Road beside Huddle Memorial Church on Saturday, September 16. They will be making apple butter outside in a kettle and there will be homemade baked goods, crafts and lunch for sale. Lunch will be hot dogs with all the trimmings, homemade BBQ, pinto beans, corn bread, potato salad, macaroni and tomatoes, soft drinks, water and desserts. There will be a raffle for a handmade quilt chest and a handmade quilt and the tickets are $1 each. There will be apple butter for sale in pints and quarts. You can even take a turn at stirring the apple butter.

West End Methodist Church will have a yard sale on Friday, September 22, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturday, September 23, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. There will also be hot dogs for sale.

Barren Springs Volunteer Fire Department will have a Fish Fry on Sunday, September 10, 11 a.m. until gone. The menu is fried catfish, french fries, corn, green beans, hush puppies, slaw, dessert and a drink for $12 adults and $6 for kids.

We got to attend our niece, Katie McKenzie's, bridal shower last Sunday at Legacy Creek Event Venue in Baywood. Katie is engaged to Alston Belton from Galax. This was a huge barn that they had turned into a venue place. Everything was decorated so nice and the food was great and Katie and Alston received so many nice gifts. Katie is the daughter of Mary Bass McKenzie of Wytheville and Randy McKenzie of Hillsville. Alston is the son of Jessica Campbell of Wytheville and T.J. Belton of Baywood. Prayers for them to have a long and happy marriage.

I hate to see it getting dark earlier but I guess it is that time of year and fall is just around the corner. I can't believe it is time for a new month and that summer is almost gone.

I loved this idea that I got to be a part of this week. A lady crocheted a blanket for a person in a nursing home and she passed out strings of yarn for anybody that wanted to take part, and you were to say a prayer over the string and bless it and then you tie it to the afghan to be given to that person. I think this is such a great idea.

Congratulations to Betty Presgraves for her 50 years as choir director at Rural Retreat United Methodist Church. The church honored her last Sunday and also had a celebration reception for her. Thank you for all you do, Betty, for RR United Methodist Church.

I hope all of you have a good Labor Day weekend and for those that have Monday off, I hope you get to do something you really enjoy. I know a lot of people like to go to the Hillsville Flea Market, which runs from Friday to Monday. Schools will also be closed on Monday.

Prayer concerns are: Verna Henley, Glenda Lowe, Linda Youngblood, Donnie Widner, Clyde King, Sr., Bo Testerman, Donna Jonas, Danny Jonas, Pam Wynn, Jane Lundy, Rachel Dix, Rabbit Catron, Greg Hash, Jackie Peery, the people in Hawaii, those in the path of the hurricanes, all the mass shootings, those in the war zones, the sick and shut ins, the homeless, all first responders, our country, the economy, especially for the unsaved, yourself and your family.

Until next time: Lord on this Labor Day, we thank You for the blessings of work. We ask for strength to complete each day. We ask for rest when we are weary. We ask Your guidance for everyone seeking employment, and we ask that You be with those whose faces we might never see but who work tirelessly each day for the good of us all. Have a wonderful week and God bless each of you.