Nestled in the beautiful Blue Ridge mountains of Southwestern Virginia, only three miles from the quaint town of Rural Retreat lies 48.15 acres known as Sycamore Ridge Farm. Named for the stately Sycamore tree that majestically stands overlooking the property. This custom built Craftsman style home includes 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with an additional bedroom, bath and family room in the walk out basement. Amenities include custom cabinetry, granite countertops, new heat pump installed in 2021. The abundant wildlife provides a daily show of turkey, deer, red tailed hawks, bald eagles eagles, and the occasional bear and coyote. The upper pasture is currently a horse pasture, having a three stall shed barn, and continuous fresh water running from the overflow of the natural spring. The remaining acreage of pasture is currently mowed for hay. A small pond is located in the front pasture. Several trails suited for hiking, biking, horseback riding or 4 wheeling criss-cross the wooded acres.
4 Bedroom Home in Rural Retreat - $595,000
