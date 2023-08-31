Happy birthday to Kevin Jones on Sept. 3; Gary Allison, Colleen McMillian, Kristy C. Horton and Heather Kapranos on Sept. 6; and Greg Hounshell on Sept. 9. Happy anniversary to Buster and Barbara Hounshell on Sept. 7.

The Rev. Paige Wimberly’s message on Sunday morning was “James: Loving our Enemies” based on Luke 9:51-56. The choir’s special was “I’d Rather Have Jesus.” We had several visitors.

Sorry, I made a boo-boo in last week’s news. There will not be a First Sunday Lunch on Sept. 3.

The Mt. Pleasant United Women in Faith had its regular meeting on Thursday evening, Aug. 24. The Rev. Paige Wimberly was in charge of our two-part program. She gave us a brief summary of her life and her call to ministry and then a history of our organization and its name changes. We also had several items of business to discuss.

The United Women in Faith are planning to make our vegetable beef soup again this year. This first canning will be on Sept. 8. The cost is $9 a quart. You may call the church office at (276) 223-1492 for more information or me at (276) 228-4090 or any UWF member.

The UWF is sponsoring a church picnic on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Rural Retreat Lake Shelter No. 3. The time is 2-8 p.m. We will have the Carpenter’s Coalition to present music for us from 3-4 p.m. We plan to eat around 4:30 p.m. The UWF will furnish barbecue, hot dogs and all the trimmings, slaw, paper supplies and ice. We ask other church members to bring a side dish, dessert and drinks. We are planning an afternoon of good music, food and fellowship.

There will be a church yard sale in the basement on Friday, Sept. 15, from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 16, from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Come on our and shop with us.

I saw a very pretty rainbow on Saturday evening at about 7 p.m.

Quote: “A friend is someone who thinks you’re a good egg even though you’re slightly cracked.”

Bible verse: “The heartfelt counsel of a friend is as sweet as perfume and incense.” Proverbs 27:9 (NLT).

We have been having some much-needed rain this week.

I hope everyone will have a happy and safe Labor Day weekend. Please drive carefully as you are out on the roads.