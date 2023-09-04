The third annual Glenda Scott Memorial 5k was held recently at the Bland Fairgrounds. Approximately 40 runners/walkers participated in the event. For the second straight year, Kevin McGuire was the overall winner with a time 17:49. Finishing second was Tyler Boone (17:52) and third went to Bryce Miller at 18:51. In the women's race, the winner was Brandy DeRenzis as she crossed the stripe in 22:37. Finishing second was Jocelyn Parks at 23:51 with Susan Kilby running third at 26:47.