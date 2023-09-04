The third annual Glenda Scott Memorial 5k was held recently at the Bland Fairgrounds. Approximately 40 runners/walkers participated in the event. For the second straight year, Kevin McGuire was the overall winner with a time 17:49. Finishing second was Tyler Boone (17:52) and third went to Bryce Miller at 18:51. In the women's race, the winner was Brandy DeRenzis as she crossed the stripe in 22:37. Finishing second was Jocelyn Parks at 23:51 with Susan Kilby running third at 26:47.
Glenda Scott Memorial 5K held in Bland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Michelle Bowers’ life revolves around houses – old houses to be precise. On her website and social media pages – The Old House Life, she share…
The heat is on as summer draws to a close and Saltville is ready to mark the coming change of season with the 52nd annual Labor Day Weekend Ce…
The first question of the 2024 Republican presidential debate Wednesday night was about “Rich Men North of Richmond,” the working class anthem…
Responding to multiple overdose reports at a Main Street apartment, Wytheville police raided the residence on Wednesday morning and ended up a…
So, what in the world is a pawpaw?