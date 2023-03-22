Powers’ contribution supported one child in both Chilhowie and Marion Little Leagues who had expressed a need for a scholarship to play, according to a news release. Saltville Little League had no children who had reached out about a scholarship, but Powers said that if a child does come forward within the Little League’s timeframe, he would provide a scholarship there as well.

“It was an honor to donate the funds needed for these children. I feel coming together to help the children of this great county shows the support network and sense of community we have. We should do our best to ensure opportunities are available for all of our county’s youth to build the future of our county. I have always been committed to showing our youth how this community comes together, and these actions speak louder than words,” said Powers in the release.