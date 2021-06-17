Chautauqua Creative Writing Contest is taking submissions

“I know that many spent their quarantined days in the past year writing for a myriad of reasons - to create, to document, and to heal. I know that I did. So, it's time to polish those pieces and submit them here to share,” she said. “Literature is indeed a keeper of history. This historical time period will be seen for centuries as a time of reflection. It would be difficult to write any kind of fiction or nonfiction now that does not refer to the struggles of the past year, but we do not provide a prompt or a topic for writing. We welcome any unpublished piece.”