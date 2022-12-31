Early this month, a great debate took place on the exterior steps of the Marion Town Hall.

It’s not uncommon for debates that begin in the council chamber to continue outside as citizens and officials leave meetings, but, by and large, those discussions – inside and out – are civil and respectful. Yet, our national tone made this disagreement seem especially noteworthy.

On the night of Marion’s Christmas tree lighting, I’d climbed the town hall’s steps for a good photo vantage point. Before long, two young boys ran up beside me. They too were looking for a vantage point – not for the tree but for Santa Claus.

One boy was adamant that the Jolly Ole Elf in red standing with officials to celebrate the tree lighting was the real Santa.

The second boy didn’t agree.

Before long they did come to an agreement. One declared, “Let’s go see.” Together, they ran off.

Only a few minutes passed before they were back. They apparently couldn’t break through the growing crowd of adults.

They continued their debate. The believer pointed out the beard and its apparent authenticity.

I’m not sure the duo resolved their disagreement; they were soon in awe and oohing as the tree was lit and cast its soft light all around.

Still, I was proud of the boys. They disagreed and debated, but rather than calling each other names, they went to check the situation together and listened to one another’s points. By my observations, they didn’t agree to disagree or reach a conclusion, but they left as friends.

As we enter 2023, they set a good example for all of us whether we are debating politics, lifestyle, religion or any hot button topic and whether we’re doing so in person or via social media.

While many of our debates about our country’s direction and policies are critical, a shared wonder about and respect for all life and lives could cast those disputes and other differences into a more approachable perspective.

In 2023, let’s go see together. And, let’s allow ourselves to be stopped in our tracks by beauty and wonder and light.

The idea of children teaching debate skills may seem unwise, but then I remember the words of our greatest teacher, who told his followers, after calling over a little child and placing it among them, “Truly I tell you, unless you change and become like little children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven. Therefore, whoever takes the lowly position of this child is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven.”