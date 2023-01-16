WCC Theater to hold auditions

Wytheville Community College Theatre will hold open auditions for a new play production. Auditions will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 6 until 8 p.m., in Snyder Auditorium at WCC’s Wytheville campus. No previous stage experience is required to audition. Parts will be available for roles in a comedy, dramedy, or musical (to be determined).

Anyone interested in acting, costuming, lighting, stage-managing, or any other aspect of play production is welcome to attend auditions. Robert “Joe” Burnett will direct the Spring 2023 play. Burnett encourages interested people to audition, and says, “If you have ever wanted to be on the stage under the bright lights, now is your chance to shine.” WCC Theatre is also seeking volunteers to work both on and off stage.