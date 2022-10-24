Bearcats whip Chilhowie

Brody Jones recorded two defensive touchdowns and threw for another score to lead the Bearcats to a 49-7 non-district win over the Warriors.

Jones ran for 55 yards on just three carries and completed four passes for 61 yards, including an 11-yard scoring pass to Patrick Poku. He started the scoring by returning a fumble 55 yards and later took an interception 85 yards for another score.

Deshawn Taylor scored a pair of rushing touchdowns from 38 and 3 yards. Alijah Burks also scored on a 3-yard run and Logan Slagle added a 65-yard interception return for the Bearcats, who improved to 6-2.

Chilhowie (0-8) was led by Ian Sturgill, who ran for 64 yards on 11 carries, including an 8-yard second quarter touchdown run.

Virginia High 21 14 7 7 - 49

Chilhowie 0 7 0 0 - 7

Scoring

V-Jones 55 fumble return (Pa.Poku kick)

V-Taylor 38 run (Poku kick)

V-Taylor 3 run (Poku kick)

C-Sturgill 8 run (Silverio kick)

V-Poku 11 pass Jones (Poku kick)

V-Slagle 65 interception return (Poku kick)

V-Jones 85 interception return (Poku kick)

V-Alijah Burks 3 run (Poku kick)

Team Stats

First downs: V 12; C 20. Rush-yards: V 21-197; C 48-225. Pass yards: V 61; 22. Comp-Att-Int: V-4-7-0; C 2-8-2. Fumbles-lost: V 1-1; C 2-1. Penalty-yards: V 3-25; C 1-5. Punts-Avg. V 0-0; C 3-22.3.