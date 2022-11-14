 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Christiansburg downs Abingdon

  • 0

Will Henley ran for 92 yards and scored Abingdon’s lone touchdown in a season-ending Region 3D playoff road loss to the Blue Demons.

Christiansburg, which defeated Abingdon 22-13 in September, broke open a scoreless tie with 21 third quarter points and 14 more in the fourth, besting the Falcons 35-7 this time around.

The Blue Demons picked off four Abingdon passes, one of which was returned for a touchdown and also recovered a lost fumble.

Abingdon (5-6) had just 163 yards on offense, including just 29 on the ground. Rohn Lee led the Falcons with seven tackles on defense.

Abingdon 0 0 0 7 — 7

Christiansburg 0 0 21 14 — 35

Team Stats

First downs: A 8; C 11. Rush yards: A 134; C 169. Pass yards: A 29; C 169. Comp-Att-Int: A 6-12-3; C 6-8-1. Fumbles-lost: A 1-1; C 0-0. Penalty-yards: A 8-48; C 11-76. Punts-Avg. A 5-37.4; C 3-37.7.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ice hockey coming to Apex Center

Ice hockey coming to Apex Center

Wythe County announced Monday it would lease the 5,330-seat, 90,000-square-foot Appalachian Exposition Center at Exit 77 to Apex Drive Holdings, LLC.

Johnson ready to serve

Candice Johnson knew Tuesday evening that she won the most votes, earning one of two seats on the Wytheville Town Council, but the good news d…

Grand jury returns indictments

Accused of crimes ranging from shoplifting to strangulation, individuals from Wythe County and beyond will now face trial following an Oct. 17…