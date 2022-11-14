Christiansburg downs Abingdon

Will Henley ran for 92 yards and scored Abingdon’s lone touchdown in a season-ending Region 3D playoff road loss to the Blue Demons.

Christiansburg, which defeated Abingdon 22-13 in September, broke open a scoreless tie with 21 third quarter points and 14 more in the fourth, besting the Falcons 35-7 this time around.

The Blue Demons picked off four Abingdon passes, one of which was returned for a touchdown and also recovered a lost fumble.

Abingdon (5-6) had just 163 yards on offense, including just 29 on the ground. Rohn Lee led the Falcons with seven tackles on defense.

Abingdon 0 0 0 7 — 7

Christiansburg 0 0 21 14 — 35

Team Stats

First downs: A 8; C 11. Rush yards: A 134; C 169. Pass yards: A 29; C 169. Comp-Att-Int: A 6-12-3; C 6-8-1. Fumbles-lost: A 1-1; C 0-0. Penalty-yards: A 8-48; C 11-76. Punts-Avg. A 5-37.4; C 3-37.7.