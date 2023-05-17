Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems’ Meadowview Community Health Center is hosting a non-perishable food drive in benefit of Faith in Action in Abingdon through June 16.

Faith in Action is a Christian mission outreach serving the residents of Abingdon and Washington County. Each moth, more than 625 families are provided with groceries through their food pantry.

Outreach & Enrollment Specialist Darian Keesee said, “We are very excited to be able to hold this food drive to benefit Faith in Action. Food pantry guests are extremely grateful for the help that they receive through the pantries. Pantry guests welcome your donations of safe, high quality foods so that they can feed themselves and their households’ healthy, nutritious meals through generous donations of community members.”

Items in high demand by Faith in Action include: saltine crackers, peanut butter, canned veggies, canned fruits, canned meats, canned pasta, canned beans, tuna, cold cereal, bagged rice, bagged beans, snack crackers, instant potatoes, instant dressing, and noodles.

Keesee said, “We are hopeful for many donations during this drive, so we are encouraging community members, if they are able to please donate.”

Donations can be brought to Meadowview Community Health Center (13168 Meadowview Square) during regular business hours, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on the food drive to benefit Faith in Action, call Keesee for more information.

Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems has locations in Saltville, Meadowview, Tazewell, and Bristol. To schedule an appointment or for more information, call 276-496-4492.