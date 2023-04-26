A collection of historic dolls will soon join the model train exhibit in the Spirit Railroad Express center in Marion.

In the lower level of the gallery at 144 W. Main St. in Marion, the center is set to open in the coming weeks. This year, it will feature Skookum dolls on loan to Mary Elizabeth Campbell from the Betty Lyn Collier Collection.

Skookum dolls were first produced by Mary D. McAboy, who held patents for the dolls designed with Native American themes.

McAboy helped other women by creating a cottage industry to produce the dolls. She would mail kits to a network of women who then constructed the dolls for later resale.

McAboy coined the term Skookum, which she said meant “Bully Good.” However, the word’s connection to Native American tribes is debated.

Some sources describe “Skookum” as a Chinook Jargon word that was used in the Pacific Northwest. Meanings attributed to the term range from “strong” and “brave” to “monstrous” or “evil”.

Skookum dolls range from 3½-inch babies to 34-inch display models. The dolls don’t feature arms but are wrapped in colorful felt blankets and wear a string(s) of colored beads.

The eyes of most Skookum dolls don’t look straight ahead, but gaze to the side. Male dolls featured feathered headdresses. Female dolls often included a baby in a papoose.

The earliest Skookum dolls featured heads made of apples and wore leather moccasins, but the materials were changed over time.

Eventually, the dolls became so popular that McAboy partnered with H.H. Tammen Co. of Denver, Colorado, and Los Angeles, California, to mass produce them. McAboy oversaw production until she retired in 1952s. The dolls continued to be made until the 1960s. They were often sold in tourist areas of the American West and Southwest.

Today, the dolls are sought after by collectors.