Griffith aides visiting district towns

Congressman Griffith’s Ninth District STAFF will be available at the following locations during the month of October.Traveling office hours follow the status of local government offices, which vary across the 22 counties and seven independent cities of the Ninth District.

 

October 18

Tazewell County (Richlands): 10:00 am – 11:30 am

Town of Richlands Offices

200 Washington Square

Richlands

Buchanan County: 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm

Town of Grundy Offices

1185 Plaza Dr.

Grundy

October 20

Tazewell County (Tazewell): 10:00 am – 11:30 am

American Legion Building

226 Central Avenue

Tazewell

 

Russell County: 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm

Community Center

72 Gibson Street

Lebanon

October 27

Tazewell County (Bluefield): 10:00 am – 11:30 am

Town of Bluefield Council Chambers

112 Huffard Drive

Bluefield

 

Bland County: 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm

Bland County Courthouse

County Administrative Offices

612 Main Street

Bland

** Please contact the Christiansburg Office at 540-381-5671 or the Abingdon Office at 276-525-1405 with any questions.

Contact jtalbert@richlands-news-press.com

