Griffith aides visiting district towns

Congressman Griffith’s Ninth District STAFF will be available at the following locations during the month of October.Traveling office hours follow the status of local government offices, which vary across the 22 counties and seven independent cities of the Ninth District.
October 18
Tazewell County (Richlands): 10:00 am – 11:30 am
Town of Richlands Offices
200 Washington Square
Richlands
Buchanan County: 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm
Town of Grundy Offices
1185 Plaza Dr.
Grundy
People are also reading…
October 20
Tazewell County (Tazewell): 10:00 am – 11:30 am
American Legion Building
226 Central Avenue
Tazewell
Russell County: 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm
Community Center
72 Gibson Street
Lebanon
October 27
Tazewell County (Bluefield): 10:00 am – 11:30 am
Town of Bluefield Council Chambers
112 Huffard Drive
Bluefield
Bland County: 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm
Bland County Courthouse
County Administrative Offices
612 Main Street
Bland
** Please contact the Christiansburg Office at 540-381-5671 or the Abingdon Office at 276-525-1405 with any questions.
###