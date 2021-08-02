 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bluefield - $499,000

Your Own Heaven right here on Earth is located on Slade Road. Gated drive way. Large custom built 2 story w basement w special features from the original farmhouse! Enjoy gathering in the LR w fireplace. Welcoming spacious Kitchen w bar area. Covered front porch area to watch and smell the rain come rolling in. Views from every window. And...who doesn't want their very own treehouse and basketball court! Extra large workshop/garage started for new owner to finish and make their own.

