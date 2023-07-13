The coming week sees the conclusion of the Summer Reading Program for libraries in the Wythe-Grayson regional system, including the Wythe County Public Library in Wytheville and the Rural Retreat Public Library.

A celebration at the end of the program will be held Friday at the Wythe County Public Library from 6 to 7 p.m. Food and beverages will be provided.

In fact, the whole week is full of library activities including two little animal programs, two Dungeons and Dragons gaming gatherings, and more.

A Little Critters Petting Zoo will be at the Rural Retreat Public Library on Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., fun for all ages.

Monday is also the date for the next Meandering Mondays Book Club at the Wythe County Public Library starting at 1 p.m. This is the group where any book is fair game.

Darin Handy’s Hands-On Animal Program is set for Tuesday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Wythe County Public Library—snakes, turtles and more.

Dungeons and Dragons gaming is also held at the Wythe County Public Library on Tuesday, starting at 4 p.m.

Another Dungeons and Dragons gaming session happens Friday at 4 p.m. at the Rural Retreat Public Library.

And the Twisted Stitchers knitting and social program is hosted Friday at 2 p.m. at the Wythe County Public Library.

Here are the latest items ready for checkout at the Wythe County Public Library:

Young Readers (of all ages):.”I See a Bat” by Paul Meisel; “My Dad Is a Tree” by Jon Agee; “Some of These Are Snails” by Carter Higgins; “King & Kayla and the Case of the Cat Hunt” by Dori Butler; “The Sky Is Not the Limit” by Jeremie Decalf; “Harboring Hope: The True Story of How Henry Sinding Helped Denmark’s Jews Escape the Nazis” by Susan Hood; “Kids Can Cook Vegetarian: Plant-Based Recipes for Budding Chefs” by Esther Coombs; “The Greatest Kid in the World” by John Anderson; “The First Magnificent Summer” by R. C. Toalson; “The Worlds We Leave Behind” by A. F. Harrold; “Animals” by Ingela Arrhenius; “The Wildwood Bakery” by Rebecca Elliott.

Graphic Novels, Young Readers: “School Trip” by Jerry Craft; “Pluto Rocket: New in Town” by Paul Gilligan.

Fiction: “El beso del la mujer arana” by Manuel Puig; “All Your Perfects” by Colleen Hoover; “The Blade Itself” by Joe Abercrombie; “The Hiding Place” by C. J. Tudor.

Non-Fiction: “Teaching Needy Kids in Our Backward System: 42 Years of Trying” by Siegfried Engelmann.

DVDs: “Jesse Stone: Night Passage.”