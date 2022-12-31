 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Interstate 77 project tapped for Pavement Award

Paving Award
SPorter

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) recently received the Virginia Asphalt Association’s 2021 Pavement Award. The recognition is for maintenance paving on Interstate 77 in Wythe County between mile markers 25 and 29. It scored the highest for all maintenance projects in 2021. The project contractor was W&L Construction & Paving Inc. of Chilhowie. Contractor and consultant were McDonough Bolyard and Peck’s (MBP) Richard Woodard. Pictured are, left to right, VDOT Construction Engineer James Parsons, P.E., Area Construction Engineer Brian Plummer, P.E., Construction Manager David Lamie.

