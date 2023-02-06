A late night led to a slow start, but by the second half the George Wythe Maroons were rolling as usual.

After playing a Mountain Empire District game on Friday night at Grayson County, GW earned a 57-40 win over William Byrd in an Adam Ward Classic contest that began at 10 a.m. in Salem.

GW led just 28-20 at halftime, but opened the second half on a 20-8 run to put away the Terriers.

David Goode led the Maroons (20-2) with 13 points, while Reed Kirtner tallied 10 points.

Israel Hairston paced Byrd with 16 points.

GW claims MED victory

David Goode was good, as were the rest of the Maroons in a 71-38 Mountain Empire District road win over the Blue Devils.

Goode and Ty Campbell scored 16 points each, while Treyvon Rainey had 13 and Reed Kirtner added 12 for the Maroons, who led 37-21 at halftime.

Grayson County was paced by Austin Dowell with 13 points and 11 for Eli Gillespie.

Northwood edges Indians

Owen Doane scored 18 points and Northwood outscored the Indians 39-25 in the second half to pull away for a 59-55 Hogoheegee District home win.

Samuel Rhea and Eli Williams each had nine points for the Panthers.

Gatlin Hight led Rural Retreat with 17 points. Cade Roberts had 15 and Levi Crockett added 12 for the Indians.

Lady Indians hammer Panthers

Senior Brelyn Moore (16 points, 11 rebounds) continued to rule the paint and the Rural Retreat Indians continued to roll with a 62-11 Hogoheegee District road win.

Annabelle Fiscus (12 points), Olivia Crigger (10 points) and sophomore Kailey Davidson (10 points) also scored in double digits for Rural Retreat. The Indians led 49-4 at halftime.

Alexius Perkins scored eight of Northwood’s 11 points.

GW whips Devils

McKenzie Tate had 17 points to lead George Wythe as the Maroons had no trouble against the homestanding Blue Devils, besting the MED foe 53-24.

Nine different players scored for head coach Doug Campbell’s club, which raced out to a 26-5 lead after one quarter and held a 44-7 advantage at halftime.

Kinsey Parks had a dozen points to lead Grayson County.