“Men Are Dogs” or at least that’s what psychologist Dr. Cecelia Monahan and her “nuts, I mean patients” think; but are they really?

Wytheville Community College’s theatre performers hope to answer that question on March 24, 25, 31, and April 1. This comedy by Joe Simonelli revolves around Dr. Monahan, her mother, her patients, and two men who get caught up in the fray.

Dr. Cecelia Monahan (played by K. Shaly Farmer) is a relationship counselor attempting to help her troubled clientele while dealing with problems of her own. Cecelia is widowed and refuses to seek companionship. She is also struggling to deal with her nosey mother, Rose Monahan (played by Erin Teaster), who recently moved in with her. Rose is determined to nudge her daughter into dating. Incidentally, Rose is no stranger to relationships and is currently on the rebound after her third divorce.

Each of Dr. Monahan’s patients has been unlucky with men for various reasons. Allison Taylor (played by Holly Montgomery) is a hairdresser who is a sassy little dingbat. Madeline Weinburg (played by Shakira Rector) is a literary agent who seems to attract only opportunistic men. Jane Rudolph (played by Jenna Consley) is a nurse who is struggling with getting back in the dating game. Then there is Loretta Morris (played by Tina Edwards), a secretary who is the alpha female of the group.

Postal delivery man Bob Crowley (played by Travis Sykes) is a womanizing con man who attempts to woo Cecelia.

Rounding out the cast of characters is Tony Rumson (played by Matthew Frusher), a bartender who doesn’t realize the role-playing job Dr. Monahan hires him for will entail... discomfort.

The action takes place in the converted “home office” of Dr. Monahan created by set designers Tina and Randy Edwards. Illuminating the set are lighting designer K. Shaly Farmer and lighting technician Lorrainea Burcham. Tina Edwards is also coordinating the costumes. Director Robert J. Burnett is thankful for the opportunity to bring this comedy to the WCC stage. He has been in many previous WCC productions, as well as directed a few.

All performances begin at 7:30 p.m. in Snyder Auditorium in Grayson Hall on the WCC Wytheville Campus. Ticket prices are $8 for general admission, $7 for senior citizens and students (any age, any school), and free for WCC students with ID. Tickets will be available at the box office in the Johnson Lobby (adjacent to the Snyder Auditorium), which opens 30 minutes before each performance. Tickets may also be reserved by calling 276-223-4795 or emailing wcctheatre@wcc.vccs.edu. Note: this show is not appropriate for young children due to adult language and content. For additional information or questions about this performance, check the WCC Theatre Facebook page.

“Men Are Dogs” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French Inc.