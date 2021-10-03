 Skip to main content
7 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $349,000

  • Updated
Well maintained home with 7 Bedrooms 3 and 1/2 Baths on a quiet dead end street. Beautiful hardwood floors through out, large kitchen with great storage. Spacious family room with front porch and attached sun room. 2 Outbuildings both 12x20

