Memorial Day will be commemorated by the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) on Monday, May 29.

In Southwest Virginia, a Memorial Day ceremony will be held at the state veterans’ cemetery in Dublin. Members of the public are encouraged to attend.

At the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, the ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. The speaker will be former Chief Master Sergeant of the U.S. Air Force, Rodney McKinley (U.S. Air Force, retired). The cemetery address is 5550 Bagging Mill Road, Dublin, 24084.

Prior to each cemetery ceremony, volunteers will place American flags on all gravesites. For the latest information on all of these ceremonies, visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.